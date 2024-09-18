Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6742; (P) 0.6755; (R1) 0.6770; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 0.6766 resistance should confirm that corrective pullback from 0.6823 has completed at 0.6621 already. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside to resume the rally from 0.6348 through 0.6823, and then 6870 resistance. On the downside, however, below 0.6691 will turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 again.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.