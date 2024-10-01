Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6894; (P) 0.6918; (R1) 0.6939; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside at this point, and current rally from 0.6340 should target 100% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.7096. On the downside, below 0.6867 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6870 resistance will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941, and then 138.2% projection at 0.7179. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6621 support holds.