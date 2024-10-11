Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6714; (P) 0.6728; (R1) 0.6755; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6809 minor resistance holds. Below 0.6701 will resume the fall from 0.6941 short term top. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 0.6744) should confirm rejection by 0.6941 fibonacci level, and bring deeper decline to 0.6621 support.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941 will target 138.2% projection at 0.7179. However, break of 0.6621 support will argue that rise from 0.6269 has completed and bring deeper fall back to 0.6269/6348 support zone.