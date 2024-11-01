Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 09:57 GMT
AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6553; (P) 0.6568; (R1) 0.6597; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 0.6536 temporary low. Further decline is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6695) holds. On the downside, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.6269 to 0.6941 at 0.6526 will target 0.6348 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.

