Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6481; (P) 0.6495; (R1) 0.6513; More...

AUD/USD is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias remains neutral. . Further decline is expected as long as 0.6549 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.6433 will resume whole decline from 0.6941. However, firm break of 0.6549 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.6606).

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.