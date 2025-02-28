Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6207; (P) 0.6261; (R1) 0.6291; More...

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6407 accelerated lower today and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Decisive break there will resume larger decline from 0.6941. On the upside, above 0.6284 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6505) holds.