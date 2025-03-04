Tue, Mar 04, 2025 @ 10:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6200; (P) 0.6228; (R1) 0.6251; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remain son the downside with 0.6254 minor resistance intact. Corrective rebound from 0.6087 should have completed at 0.6407, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. Deeper fall should be seen for retesting 0.6087 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.6941. On the upside, above 0.6254 minor resistance will turn bias to the upside for stronger recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6494) holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.