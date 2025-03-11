Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6252; (P) 0.6292; (R1) 0.6318; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral for now. On the downside, break of 0.6186 will target 0.6087 support first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.6941. However, sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413 will raise the chance of near term bullish reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 0.6615 next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6487) holds.