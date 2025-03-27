Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6274; (P) 0.6302; (R1) 0.6327; More...

AUD/USD is extending the consolidation pattern from 0.6087 and i9ntraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, firm break of near term trend line support (now at 0.6266) will argue that the pattern has already completed. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 0.6186 support. Further break there will solidify this bearish case and target 0.6087 low. For now, in case of another rise, upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6467) holds.