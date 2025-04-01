Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6210; (P) 0.6256; (R1) 0.6292; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains mildly on the downside for 0.6186 support. Firm break there will indicate that corrective pattern from 0.6087 has completed and larger fall from 0.6941 is ready to resume. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6329 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6467) holds.