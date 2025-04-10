Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.5987; (P) 0.6081; (R1) 0.6249; More...

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.5913 extended higher, and it’s now pressing 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6146). Sustained trading above there will should confirm short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 0.6388 resistance. Nevertheless, rejection by the EMA, followed by break of 0.6057 minor support will bring retest of 0.5913 low, and resumption of larger fall from 0.6941 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6388 resistance holds.