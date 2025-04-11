Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6143; (P) 0.6197; (R1) 0.6277; More...

A short term bottom should be formed at 0.5913 with break of 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6158). Intraday bias is now on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6316. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6548. On the downside, below 0.6115 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6388 resistance holds.