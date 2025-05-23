Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6392; (P) 0.6425; (R1) 0.6444; More...

No change in AUD/USD’s outlook as sideway trading continues. Intraday bias stays neutral and further rise is in favor with 0.6356 support intact. One the upside, break of 0.6511 will resume the rise from 0.5913 and target 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548. However, firm break of 0.6356 will bring deeper pullback to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6511 at 0.6283 first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6438) holds, down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) should resume later to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.