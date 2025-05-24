AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD was still bounded in range trading below 0.6511 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral and further rally is expected with 0.6356 support intact. One the upside, break of 0.6511 will resume the rise from 0.5913 and target 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548. However, firm break of 0.6356 will bring deeper pullback to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6511 at 0.6283 first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6439) holds, down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) should resume later to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.

In the long term picture, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. On the upside, firm break of 0.6941 will argue that the third leg has already started back to 0.8006.