AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s rise from 0.5913 resumed through 0.6624 resistance last week. There is no sign of topping yet, and initial bias stays on the upside. Next target is 0.6713 fibonacci level. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, below 0.6589 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. While stronger rally cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and path the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.

In the long term picture, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. On the upside, firm break of 0.6941 will argue that the third leg has already started back to 0.8006.