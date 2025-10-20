Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6458; (P) 0.6480; (R1) 0.6516; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 0.6439. Further decline is in favor as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6543) holds. Below 0.6439 will target 0.6413 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6706 at 0.6403. Decisive break there will indicate bearish reversal after rejection by 0.6713 fibonacci level. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 D EMA will keep the rise from 0.5913 intact, and bring retest of 0.6706 high.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and pave the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.