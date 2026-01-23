Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6782; (P) 0.6813; (R1) 0.6873; More...

AUD/USD’s rally continues today and and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910. On the downside, below 0.6794 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But pullback should be contained above 0.6667 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6420 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.