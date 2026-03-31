Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6833; (P) 0.6854; (R1) 0.6875; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside at this point. Current fall from 0.7187 should target retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7187 at 0.6700. On the upside, above 0.6911 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7187 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.6706 cluster support holds, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) should still be in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). However, firm break of 0.6706 will dampen this bullish case, and bring deeper fall back to 0.6420 support, and possibly below.