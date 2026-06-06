AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.7277 resumed by breaking through 0.7076 last week. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 100% projection of 0.7277 to 0.7076 from 0.7200 at 0.6999. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection at 0.6875. Near term risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7200 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement o f0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206). Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.5913 is seen as the third leg of the whole pattern from 0.5506 (2020 low). It’s still early to judge if this is an impulsive or corrective pattern. But in either case, further rise should be seen back to 0.8006 and possibly above. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6804) holds.