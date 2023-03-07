Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5763; (P) 1.5824; (R1) 1.5932; More…

EUR/AUD accelerates to as high as 1.5963 so far. Intraday bias stays on the upside for retesting 1.5976 high. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 1.4281. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5976 from 1.5254 at 1.6302. On the downside, below 1.5826 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 week EMA (now at 1.5396) is raising the chance of bullish trend reversal. On break of 1.5976, focus will be on 1.6434 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there should confirm that whole down trend form 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed. However, rejection by this cluster resistance will make medium term outlook neutral at best.