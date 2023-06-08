<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6009; (P) 1.6053; (R1) 1.6127; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations could be seen first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6513 resistance holds. Below 1.5976 will resume the fall from 1.6785 to 100% projection of 1.6785 to 1.6134 from 1.6513 at 1.5862.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top is possibly in place at 1.6785 already, on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Fall from there is seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.6513 resistance holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828. Strong support could be seen there to complete the first leg of the corrective pattern.