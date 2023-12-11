<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6305; (P) 1.6342; (R1) 1.6392; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment, as consolidation from 1.6267 is extending. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6515 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.6267 will resume the whole decline from 1.7062 to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6319 from 1.6844 at 1.6106 next. However, break of 1.6515 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6844 resistance holds. Sustained break of 1.6000 would bring further fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.5343.