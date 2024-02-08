Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6476; (P) 1.6504; (R1) 1.6551; More…

EUR/AUD is still bounded in range trading and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6671 will revive the case that whole correction from 1.7062 has completed with three waves down to 1.6127. Further rally should then be seen to 1.6844 resistance for confirmation. Nevertheless, break of 1.6438 will bring deeper fall back to 1.6127 support instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.