EUR/AUD is staying below 1.6211 support turned resistance despite current strong rebound. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is still in favor. On the downside, break of 1.5996 will resume larger fall to 1.5846 support next. However, firm break of 1.6211 will argue that larger corrective fall might have completed, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.6418 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6418 resistance will argue that the correction has completed.