Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6199; (P) 1.6232; (R1) 1.6289; More…

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.6211 support turned resistance indicates short term bottoming at 1.5996. More importantly, correction from 1.7062 might have completed with three waves down to 1.5996, after hitting 1.6000 fibonacci support. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.6418 resistance. Firm break there will strengthen this bullish case. On the downside, though, below 1.6171 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6418 resistance will argue that the correction has completed.