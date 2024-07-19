Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6195; (P) 1.6240; (R1) 1.6291; More…

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.5996 lost momentum after hitting 1.6282. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further rise is in favor as long as 1.6171 minor support holds. Correction from 1.7062 might have completed with three waves down to 1.5996, after hitting 1.6000 fibonacci support. Above 1.6282 will target 1.6418 resistance next. However, break of 1.6171 will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 1.5996 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6418 resistance will argue that the correction has completed.