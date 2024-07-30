Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6498; (P) 1.6545; (R1) 1.6571; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral as consolidation from 1.6642 is extending. Further rally is expected as long as 1.6384 support holds. Corrective fall from 1.7062 should have completed with three waves down to 1.5998. Above 1.6642 will target 1.6742 resistance. Decisive break there will argue that larger up trend is going to resume through 1.7062 high.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) and could have completed after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. On resumption next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.6264) holds.