Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6253; (P) 1.6307; (R1) 1.6340; More…

EUR/AUD weakens notably after failing to sustain above 55 D EMA, but downside is held well above 1.6161 temporary low. Intraday bias stays neutral and risk remains on the downside for the moment. On the downside, below 1.6161 will target a test on 1.5996/6002 key support zone. Nevertheless, break of 1.6359 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound towards 1.6598 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. However decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction.