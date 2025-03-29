EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s correction from 1.7417 extended lower last week but was supported by 1.6900 support as expected so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rise is expected. On the upside, above 1.7270 resistance will argue that the correction has completed, and bring retest of 1.7417. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 1.6335.

In the bigger picture, the breach of 1.7180 key resistance (2024 high) suggests that up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Sustained trading above 1.7180 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.7682, which is also close to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.6800 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6099) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.