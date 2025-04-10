Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7509; (P) 1.8033; (R1) 1.8319; More…

With break of 1.7957 minor support, a short term top should be formed at 1.8554 in EUR/AUD. Intraday bias is mildly on the downside for pull back to 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.8854 at 1.7750. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. Nevertheless break of 1.8554 is needed to confirm up trend resumption. Or, more consolidations would be seen in the near term even in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress, and in reacceleration phase as seen in W MACD. Next target is 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.9806, which is close to 1.9799 (2020 high). Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7417 resistance turned support holds even in case of deep pullback.