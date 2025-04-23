Wed, Apr 23, 2025 @ 11:18 GMT
EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7873; (P) 1.7928; (R1) 1.7997; More

EUR/AUD is still extending the corrective pattern from 1.8554 short term top. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Downside of pull back should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.8854 at 1.7750. On the upside, firm break of 1.8554 will resume larger up trend. However, firm break of 1.7750 will bring deeper fall to 55 D EMA (now at 1.7322).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress, and in reacceleration phase as seen in W MACD. Next target is 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.9806, which is close to 1.9799 (2020 high). Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7417 resistance turned support holds even in case of deep pullback.

