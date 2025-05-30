Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7527; (P) 1.7591; (R1) 1.7709; More…

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.7628 resistance argues that fall from 1.8554 might have completed as a correction at 1.7245. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.8554 to 1.7245 at 1.7745. Firm break there will solidify this bullish case and target 61.8% retracement at 1.8054. On the downside, however, break of 1.7460 support will bring retest of 1.7245 instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.7062 resistance turned support (2023 high) holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) should still be in progress. Break of 1.8554 will target 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. However, sustained break of 1.7062 will confirm medium term topping and bring deeper fall back to 1.5963 support.