EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD surged through 1.8094 to resume the rally from 1.7245 last week. As a temporary top was formed at 1.8155, initial bias is neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.7942 support holds. Above 1.8155 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7245 to 1.8094 from 1.7671 at 1.8196. Sustained break there will target 100% projection at 1.8520, which is close to 1.8554 high. However, break of 1.7942 will bring deeper fall back to 1.7671 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Such pattern could extend further with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6419) holds, this second leg could still extend higher.