Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7711; (P) 1.7837; (R1) 1.8071; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Fall from 1.8155 could have completed at 1.7569 already. Further rise should be seen to 18155 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole corrective pattern from 1.8554 has also completed and bring retest of this high. On the downside, below 55 4H EMA (now at 1.7730) will turn bias neutral and mix up the outlook.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

