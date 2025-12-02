Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7709; (P) 1.7737; (R1) 1.7768; More…

For now, further fall remains in favor in EUR/AUD for 1.7627 support. Firm break there will argue that decline from 0.8160 is ready to resume through 1.7561 support next. On the upside, above 1.7794 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7426) will suggest that it’s correcting the whole rally from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 55 W EMA will likely bring resumption of the up trend sooner.