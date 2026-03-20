Fri, Mar 20, 2026 10:06 GMT
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    EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6230; (P) 1.6275; (R1) 1.6351; More

    Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral as consolidations continues above 1.6125. Further decline is expected with 1.6594 resistance intact. Firm break of 1.6125 will resume the fall from 1.8554 to 1.5913 fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, break of 1.6594 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound.

    In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 medium term top is seen as reversing the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7238) holds, even in case of strong rebound.

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