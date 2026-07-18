EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6617 extended lower last week but recovered ahead of 1.6306 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.6479 will argue that the pullback has completed, and revive near term bullishness. Further rise should be seen to 1.6617 first. However, firm break of 1.6306 will argue that the rebound has completed, and bring deeper decline to retest 1.61087 low instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.

In the longer term picture, fall from 1.8554 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Sustained trading below 55 M EMA (now at 1.6577) will confirm this bearish case, and pave the way back towards 1.4281.