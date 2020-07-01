Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0616; (P) 1.0657; (R1) 1.0684; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral at this point and further decline is in favor. On the downside, break of 1.0623 will resume the decline from 1.0915 to retest 1.0503 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0711 will indicate short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) holds, price actions from 1.0503 are seen as a consolidation pattern. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1049/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.