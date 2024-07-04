Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9707; (P) 0.9723; (R1) 0.9741; More….

EUR/CHF’s rally from 0.9476 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rally would be seen to retest 0.9928 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 0.9252. On the downside, below 0.9680 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.