Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9732; (P) 0.9751; (R1) 0.9760; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first as it’s losing upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Further rise would remain in favor as long as 0.9677 support holds. Above 0.9772 temporary top will resume the rally from 0.9476 to retest 0.9928 high. However, break of 0.9677 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.