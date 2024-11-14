Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9338; (P) 0.9363; (R1) 0.9385; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.9331 will target 0.9305 support first. Firm break there will bring retest of 0.9209 low. On the upside, break of 0.9444 will bring stronger rally to 0.9506 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9928 is seen as part of the long term down trend. Repeated rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 0.9419) keeps outlook bearish for breaking through 0.9209 low at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 D EMA will confirm medium term bottoming at 0.9209 and bring stronger rebound back towards 0.9928 key resistance.