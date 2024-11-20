Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9314; (P) 0.9341; (R1) 0.9376; More….

EUR/CHF rebounded after breaching 0.9305 support briefly and the development dampened the original bearish view. Intraday bias is turned neutral again. But still, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Below 0.9303 will target a retest on 0.9209 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9928 is seen as part of the long term down trend. Repeated rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 0.9408) keeps outlook bearish for breaking through 0.9209 low at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 D EMA will confirm medium term bottoming at 0.9209 and bring stronger rebound back towards 0.9928 key resistance.