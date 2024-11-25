Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9241; (P) 0.9283; (R1) 0.9359; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral first and more consolidations would be see first. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9364 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.9294 minor support will bring retest of 0.9204/9 support zone. Decisive break there will indicate larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resumed long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.