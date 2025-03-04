Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9369; (P) 0.9403; (R1) 0.9439; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 0.95167 will resume the rebound from 0.9204 and next fibonacci level at 0.9651. Nevertheless, break of 0.9331 will resume the fall from 0.9516 to retest 0.9204 low.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 should confirm that whole fall from 0.9928 (2024 high) has completed at 0.9204. Further rally should then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651 and above. However, another rejection by 0.9481 will keep outlook bearish for extending larger down trend through 0.9204 at a later stage.