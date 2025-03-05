EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9381; (P) 0.9417; (R1) 0.9489; More….

EUR/CHF’s strong break of 0.9516 resistance confirms resumption of whole rally from 0.9204. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 100% projection of 0.8204 to 0.9516 from 0.9331 at 0.9643. On the downside, below 0.9502 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 should now confirm that whole fall from 0.9928 (2024 high) has completed at 0.9204. Further rally should then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651 and possibly further this retest 0.9928 key structural resistance (2024 high).