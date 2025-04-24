Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9352; (P) 0.9381; (R1) 0.9428; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and outlook remains bearish with 0.9408 resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 0.9204 low will confirm larger down trend resumption. However, sustained break of 0.9408 will suggest that fall from 0.9660 has already finished. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for this resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9600) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9928 to 0.9204 from 0.9660 at 0.8936.