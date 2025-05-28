Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9344; (P) 0.9367; (R1) 0.9398; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral as sideway trading continues. Price actions from 0.9218 are seen as either a corrective move or the third leg of the pattern from 0.9204. On the upside, break of 0.9419 will resume the rise from 0.9218 through 0.9445 resistance. However, firm break of 0.9291 support will bring retest of 0.9218 low.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9548) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9660 resistance holds.