Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9340; (P) 0.9364; (R1) 0.9376; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside as fall from 0.9452 is extending. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 0.9366) will argue that the rebound from 0.9128 has completed as a corrective move. Deeper fall would then be seen to 0.9265 support for confirmation. On the upside, above 0.9403 resistance will bring stronger rise to retest 0.9452 instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.