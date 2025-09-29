Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9328; (P) 0.9334; (R1) 0.9344; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral as range trading is still in progress above 0.9311. Risk is mildly on the downside as long as 0.9354 resistance holds. Break of 0.9311 will resume the fall from 0.9452 to 0.9265 support. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.9354 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9452 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.