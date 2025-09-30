Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9332; (P) 0.9348; (R1) 0.9372; More…

EUR/CHF’s breach of 0.9354 resistance suggest that rebound from 0.9311 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9394 resistance. Firm break there should confirm that the pullback from 0.9452 has completed, and bring retest of this resistance. Nevertheless, break of 0.9311 will resume the fall from 0.9452 to 0.9265 support.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.